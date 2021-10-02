4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $484,900

Gorgeous new home by Moores Construction! On over an acre lot, in a beautiful new neighborhood in the city limits of Opelika, this home has so much to offer! Quartz countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, wood flooring in main living areas and master bedroom, plus tile in the bathrooms! The master bath has a free-standing tub, an upgraded tile shower, double vanities, and a large walk-in-closet! The kitchen has an area for a breakfast table, an extended countertop for a bar area, and a space nearby for the dining room. In the living room, you are blown away by the stone fireplace that has stone extending all the way to the ceiling! Also in the living room, you have French doors leading out to the large covered patio with lighting and a ceiling fan. Besides having the master bedroom and 2 additional bedrooms downstairs, there is a bedroom and full bathroom upstairs, as well as a large bonus room! Don't miss out on this amazing, brand new home!