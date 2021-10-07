4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $485,000

Words can't describe the amazing yard this 1940 historical home sits on. It's absolutely fantastic. A gardener's dream yard for sure. Filled with all sorts of nooks and crannies for outdoor entertainment. Not only is it perfect for the outdoor lover, but a cook/chef as well. Wolf range, (with the cute little red knobs), large island, Jenn-Air refrigerator, very inviting setting, which makes it way more fun to whip up a meal! The living room with cozy fireplace opens up to a beautiful side porch, which is perfect for wine sipping or a sweet tea or two. Hardwood floors through out. Downstairs bedroom is absolutely perfect for that extended stay guest or loud teenager. Opening up to it's very own charming porch. The entire back yard is enclosed by a beautiful wrought iron fence and the boxwood maze and outdoor fire place are just icing on the cake.