4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $495,000

This is an absolutely stunning farm house built in 2020 on 5 acres just outside the City Limits of Auburn & Opelika, AL. in the Beauregard Community. One story with 4 bedrooms 3 full baths with appox 2894 sqft. Beautiful cedar wrapped beams in the open living & kitchen areas, durable LVP floors throughout the home. If you enjoy cooking & hosting parties, this kitchen is for you! Beautiful Hickory & Maple cabinets, double electric ovens, induction cooktop for instant heat, beautiful quartz countertops, walkin pantry, & a farm sink that will sure to please. Formal dining with coffered ceilings. Stunning rock accent wall around the fireplace in living area. Large primary suite with ensuite bathroom. Double vanity sinks with quartz counters, 10' shower with double shower heads & rain head. BR 2 with bathroom access & BR's 3 & 4 w/jack-n-jill bath. Other notable features...50 amp RV hookup, Cell booster in home, nest thermostats, full home water filtration system, & sprayfoam insulation.