4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $499,000

Come home to beautiful Sanders Creek where you'll love making new memories. The creek bed and mature trees lie at the entrance to this gorgeous custom home with a fantastic floor plan on 1+ acres. Two story foyer opens to a beautiful dining room and large great room with vaulted ceiling, hardwood flooring, and fireplace. The kitchen is spacious with a cozy keeping room, fireplace, and breakfast room. Just off the keeping room is a great screened-in porch with mounted tv and electric fireplace. The first floor owner's ensuite is large with a sitting room that is open yet offers privacy too and opens to a covered porch. The bath has double vanities, garden tub/separate shower, and a large walk-in closet. The sitting room currently serves as a perfect nursery. A second bedroom or office is also on the first floor. Upstairs are two nice-sized bedrooms, two full baths and a bonus room. At the top of the stairs is a large landing currently used as a lovely reading nook or casual workspace.