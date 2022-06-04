 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $514,900

There is no shortage of character in the Cherry Bark plan. With 4 bedrooms and a study featuring beautiful French doors, this home has all the space that you need. The gorgeous countertops, stainless steel appliances, and large serving area make this kitchen a host’s dream. The living room features a fireplace with a beautiful surround that will help you relax at the end of a long day. The premium tile in the master suite is one of the many details that take this home to the next level. You have to see it to believe it on just how much this home has to offer. Prices and plans subject to change without notice. Lowder New Homes makes no representation, guaranty or warranty regarding the square footage, exact layout or specifications of the home. Actual specifics are contained in the plans and specifications for construction.

