Trillium is a beautiful North Opelika subdivision by Stone Martin Builders that connects the heart of residential Opelika with large lots & spacious homes. The Model Home's plan is the Alexandria II & is sure to provide a delightful living experience with its one story design & easy access & flow from room to room. This Ranch-style home with 2nd floor bonus room is sure to please! The appealing entry foyer is sophisticated & joins the formal dining room & offers an additional room useful as a study or living room. The vaulted family room & kitchen with large center granite island is made for entertaining. The master suite offers a large bedroom area, functional master bath with granite vanities, garden/soaking tub & tiled shower with glass door & TWO walk-in closets. The additional 3 bedrooms provide plenty of closet space & 2 additional bathrooms as well as an upstairs bonus room with full bath & closet. Model Home is not available to close until 90% of the subdivision is sold.
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $517,500
