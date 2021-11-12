WOULD YOU LIKE TO VACATION EVERY SINGLE DAY? This gated community property has it all! Relax in the inground pool while watching the ducks swim by in beautiful Emerald Lake! Fish, canoe, kayak and waterski all from the comfort of your own private dock. Step inside this gorgeous home to find a welcoming custom foyer leading to an enormous living area that is open to the kitchen, breakfast area and den. The kitchen is well-appointed with granite countertops, wine rack and stainless steel appliances. The formal dining room is perfect for entertaining. Huge master bedroom with phenomenal en suite bath that offers amazing views. 2nd bedroom also boasts an en suite bath. Bedrooms 3 and 4 share a Jack & Jill bath. All of this living space on ONE level. Enjoy your coffee on the covered porch or the veranda to start the day in paradise. MAKE THIS DREAM HOME YOUR REALITY!
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $519,000
