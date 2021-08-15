4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $524,900

Stunning, charming and updated Historic Home just blocks from Downtown Opelika! Do not miss this opportunity to own an incredible piece of history at 414 N 8th Street. Built in 1910, this house exudes character while still offering all of what is found in newly constructed homes. When you come inside from the picturesque front porch with Charleston blue beadboard ceiling, you will experience a breathtaking and well-cared for home. On the first floor, you can find a sunroom/craftroom, formal dining and living room, an updated kitchen, Den, secondary bedroom and the owner’s suite. Upstairs is a fantastic layout with 2 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, an office and bonus space! The Kitchen and Sunroom sinks are cast soapstone. Beautiful hardwoods throughout the first floor showcase the 12-foot ceilings. The chef’s kitchen features pastry marble top station commercial fridge and freezer, built-in Miele deep fryer double ovens and 5-burner gas cooktop.