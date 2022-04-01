 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $525,000

Dreamy wrap around porch meets you at the front of this wonderful lake-front home! As soon as you step into the welcoming foyer, your eyes are drawn to the sunroom at the back off the house, where a wall of windows presents stunning views of the lake. Foyer flows into inviting open living space containing the great room w/ its cozy wood-burning FP as well as the spacious dining room, both opening to the beautiful sunroom, which in turn opens to the incredible screen porch... ALL OVERLOOKING THE LAKE! Updated kitchen w/ SS app, granite, double pantries, center island w/ raised bar, BI desk workstation. Cheerful breakfast area surrounded by windows! Large master retreat + BD 2 & full hall bath on main. Master offers seating area w/ lake views, en suite w/ double sinks, soaking tub, step-in tile shower, private WC. Upstairs, BDs 3 & 4 (both w/ seating areas & WI closets) share a J&J bath. Bonus room off of BD 4 = perfect playroom or office! WI attic storage! 3 car garage. Fenced backyard.

