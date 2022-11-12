PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION -“Alexandria II plan" Basement plan in a cul-de-sac!! This Ranch-style home with 2nd floor bonus room is sure to please! The appealing entry foyer is sophisticated yet open and joins the formal dining room and offers an additional room useful as a study or living room. The open vaulted family room and kitchen with large center granite island is made for entertaining. The unique master suite offers a large bedroom area, functional master bath with split granite vanities, garden/soaking tub and tiled shower with glass door and his and hers walk in closets. The additional 3 bedrooms provide plenty of closet space and two additional bathrooms as well as an upstairs bonus room with full bath & closet. Proposed pricing includes 2,535 square feet of unfinished basement and all standard selections.
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $532,299
