4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $539,000

Welcoming oversized front porch for The Abbey enhances the stunning curb appeal of this home. This well appointed home is a show stopper and is best known for its luxurious oversized master suite with double vanities, large soaking tub, built-ins, vanity seating, large walk in closet and an oversized shower offering entry from two sides. Open concept living is designed for entertaining with a large formal dining room, living area that flow from the central kitchen, and breakfast room. This continued theme is carried onto the two outdoor living areas to include a cozy screen porch with fireplace and large uncovered porch. Downstairs guest bedrooms with generous full bath is located down their own hallway providing privacy for your guests. Stairway to the bonus is tucked away by the garage entrance and offers the perfect guest room/additional space with full bath. Nice size laundry, oversized garage with storage room. Residents enjoy monthly actives in this popular neighborhood!