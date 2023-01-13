4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $539,900

Absolutely Stunning Inside & Out! Bright 2 Story Foyer, Formal Dining Room w/ Tons of Detail. Generously Sized Great Room w/ Wood Burning Fireplace. Large Kitchen w/ Built-in Stainless Appliances, Stainless Vent Hood, Stylish Cabinetry, Quartz Countertops, Tiled Backsplash. Large Kitchen Island open to Breakfast Area. Owner’s Suite on the Main Level with Trey Ceilings & Tons of Natural Light. Owner’s Bath w/ Garden Tub, Tiled Shower & Huge Walk-in Closet. Owner’s Entry Boasts our Signature Drop Zone, the Perfect Family Catch all. Half Bath Conveniently Located for Guests. Exploring the Upstairs, you will find Media Room creating the Perfect 2nd Living Space. Additional Bedrooms are Spacious w/ Ample Closets. 2 Full Baths Upstairs makes Family Living Easy. Oak Hardwood Flooring throughout Main Living Areas, Upgraded Trim & Gourmet Kitchen give this home a High-End Feel. 2 Car Garage, 12x16 Gameday Patio w/ Fireplace create an Outdoor Oasis.