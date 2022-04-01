4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $539,900

New Construction home by Moore's Construction in Andrews Estates in Opelika! Over 1 acre lot, all brick, with wooded area behind! This home is ongoing construction, but will have hardwood floors in main living areas and master bedroom, carpet in secondary bedrooms, ceramic tile in bathrooms, quartz countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, stainless-steel appliances and custom-built cabinets, upscale lighting package, and much more! Estimated completion summer 2022.