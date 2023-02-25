The Cimarron plan is a fabulous one-story option. As you enter through the foyer, you will see the fantastic open concept, with twelve foot ceilings, that has ample space for everything you will need. The large dining room flows right into the kitchen which boasts of a large eat-in island and walk-in pantry. As you continue through the kitchen, you will find a fantastic family room with a beautiful fireplace. On one side of the house, you will fall in love with the large primary suite which includes the luxurious owner’s en-suite bath and oversized walk-in closet. There are three additional bedrooms and two bathrooms directly off the family room and kitchen. From the garage, you will enter a convenient mudroom which has access to a large laundry room. Lowder New Homes makes no representation, guarantee or warranty regarding the square footage, exact layout or specifications of the home. Prices & plans subject to change without notice.This house is close to completion!