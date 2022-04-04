4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $549,500

What a view...wake up with morning coffee and watch the sun rise over the pond! This split level, ranch home boasts beautiful, picturesque views of 18+/- acres with a large stocked pond, featuring board and batten wood siding, abundant natural lighting and a large deck to enjoy those morning sunrises, a nice size basement with a 4th bedroom, full bath and walk out patio could be a mother in law suite, teen suite or gathering space for entertaining family and friends. Plenty of room to spread out on this fabulous property!