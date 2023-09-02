There is no shortage of character in the Cherry Bark plan. With 4 bedrooms and a study featuring beautiful glass doors, this home has all the space that you need. The gorgeous countertops, stainless steel appliances, and large serving area make this kitchen a host’s dream. The living room features a fireplace with a beautiful surround that will help you relax at the end of a long day. The primary suite features hardwood, a beautiful bathroom and a huge closest. You have to see it to believe it on just how much this home has to offer. Prices and plans subject to change without notice.