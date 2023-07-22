Welcome to our Oakwood B Floorplan. Sought after Floorplan w/ 3029 SF of Living Space. Nestled on 5.43 Acres Rock Ridge Farms Boasts Expansive Lots. Luxury Options such as Farmhouse Porch, Gameday Patio w/ Fireplace, Spray Foam Insulation, Gourmet Kitchen, Oak Hardwood Flooring, Luxury Trim & Luxury Plumbing Package. Bright 2 Story Foyer, Formal Dining Room w/ Tons of Detail. Generously Sized Great Room w/ Wood Burning Fireplace. Large Kitchen w/ Built-in Stainless Appliances, Stainless Vent Hood, Stylish Cabinetry, Quartz Countertops, Tiled Backsplash. Kitchen Island open to Breakfast Area. Owner’s Suite on the Main Level w/ Trey Ceilings & Tons of Light. Owner’s Bath w/ Garden Tub, Tiled Shower & Huge Walk-in Closet. Owner’s Entry Boasts our Signature Drop Zone. Half Bath Conveniently Located for Guests. Upstairs Media Room creating the Perfect 2nd Living Space. Additional Bedrooms are Spacious w/ Ample Closets. 2 Full Baths Upstairs. Our Signature Gameday Patio w/Fireplace.