4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $57,750

This home features a large master bedroom with separate shower and tub, dual sinks, a laundry room, family room and a 1 car carport. This property may be subject to rights of redemption. SOLD AS IS. “All Offers Must Be Submitted by the Buyer’s Agent via OFFERSUBMISSION.COM, ID# 1751513. Response by Next Business Day. Buyer Pays $300 Fee at Closing.”

