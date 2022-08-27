The first thing you will notice as you enter the Acadia plan is the inviting foyer. The kitchen, featuring a large island, opening up to the living room makes the home perfect for relaxing or hosting guests. The master suite features a split vanity and a large walk-in-closet. The mudroom with a bench makes for a functional entryway from the two car, plus hobby, garage. Besides two bedrooms and full bath, the upstairs boasts a multi-function bonus room that gives you plenty of options. This a plan you will be glad to call home! Prices and plans subject to change without notice. Lowder New Homes makes no representation, guaranty or warranty regarding the square footage, exact layout or specifications of the home. Actual specifics are contained in the plans and specifications for construction.
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $574,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The operators of the food truck Drive-by Tacos were arrested in recent weeks on charges related to forged prescriptions.
When a restaurant or bar closes in downtown Auburn, another often comes out of nowhere to take its place.
LEE: After Auburn’s undoing, it’s clear: Recruiting used to be 99% of the game, but now it’s 100% of the game.
“It’s like a self-fulfilling prophecy: Years ago, Auburn wasn’t really the madhouse the outsiders made it out to be. Now? I’m not so sure anymore.”
Girl Scouts who attend Auburn City Schools have created a petition asking the school board to update the current dress code for the school system.
Roman Gagliano, Jerrious Goodman and Jamaroun Satterwhite are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
This week's East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week nominees are from Opelika, Lanett and Loachapoka.
Traffic is backed up in the northbound lane of I-85 in Auburn, and one lane is closed from about a quarter of a mile south of Exit 60 back to …
The largest cage-free no-kill dog rescue in the country, Big Dog Ranch Rescue, is opening a new location this September in Shorter on the site…
Opelika Police are searching for a suspect who was seen taking a wallet from another person's shopping cart in Target.
Opelika police officer Christopher Fisher has been awarded the Meritorious Service Award for recognizing that a citizen was having a stroke an…
Lee County Sheriff’s Office Investigators have arrested a 29-year-old woman and charged her with manslaughter after investigating a shooting d…