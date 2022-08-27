4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $574,900

The first thing you will notice as you enter the Acadia plan is the inviting foyer. The kitchen, featuring a large island, opening up to the living room makes the home perfect for relaxing or hosting guests. The master suite features a split vanity and a large walk-in-closet. The mudroom with a bench makes for a functional entryway from the two car, plus hobby, garage. Besides two bedrooms and full bath, the upstairs boasts a multi-function bonus room that gives you plenty of options. This a plan you will be glad to call home! Prices and plans subject to change without notice. Lowder New Homes makes no representation, guaranty or warranty regarding the square footage, exact layout or specifications of the home. Actual specifics are contained in the plans and specifications for construction.