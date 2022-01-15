The large open living room & kitchen with an oversized island of the Sullivan is perfect for your everyday living. The master suite features a beautiful bathroom with a split vanity, frameless shower & soaking tub, & last, but not least, large walk-in-closet. The plan also boasts a large two car garage with a separate one car garage that is perfect for another vehicle, boat or extra storage space that is so hard to find. Not only will the curb appeal & interior blow you away, the screened in back porch with a fireplace, is the perfect place to begin your morning with a coffee, relax after a long day or watch your favorite sports team on the weekend. This is a home you don’t want to miss! Prices & plans subject to change without notice. Lowder New Homes makes no representation, guaranty or warranty regarding the square footage, exact layout or specifications of the home. Actual specifics are contained in the plans & specifications for construction. Estimated completion is Spring 2022.
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $575,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
"May God have mercy on your souls": Auburn City Schools parents respond to news that masks likely to be reinstated
- Updated
The indoor mask requirement “appears” headed toward reinstatement at all Auburn City Schools starting Jan. 18, the superintendent said at Tues…
- Updated
Suddenly, Jordyn Wieber is not the only Olympic champion in the gym anymore.
- Updated
“We’re in T-Town and the Auburn Tigers have taken over the building!”
- Updated
Plans for a new boutique hotel in downtown Auburn are moving forward after members of the city’s Downtown Design Review Committee viewed a pro…
- Updated
An Auburn church has opted to shift to virtual services and programming for a second time as COVID-19 cases increase in Alabama, but it’s also…
- Updated
“He has a drive to win and to compete with an edge that is a confidence, not an arrogance. He doesn't think he's owed anything to start or to get accolades. He knows he can win.”
‘We really want those rings’: Auburn gymnastics enters new spotlight with high hopes and high expectations
“We really want those rings. I’m really excited because I think this team has so much potential and each person on the team brings something to the table.”
- Updated
Auburn City Schools is evaluating whether to reinstate its previous mask requirement as the district reported its highest number of COVID-19 c…
- Updated
Opelika police said a handgun was found in an Opelika High School student’s backpack Monday a physical altercation between two students during…
- Updated
North Carolina announced Saturday that former Auburn head coach Gene Chizik is the Tar Heels' new assistant head coach for defense.