4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $575,000

European Craftsman warmth welcomes you to the stunning “Bella”. With a double door entry, this excellent floor plan boasts an extra large great room with gas fireplace, flanked by built-ins, and beamed ceiling open to the large kitchen and dining area. Designer kitchen is well appointed with custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, and oversized center island. Primary en-suite is privately located in the rear of the home and features an extra-large master closet, dual sink vanity, private water closet, soaking tub and large zero-entry frameless tiled shower. Second and third bedrooms flank a full bath and a convenient half bath is near by. Upstairs features a nice sized bonus room/bedroom, additional bedroom, and full bath. The rear of the home is perfect for entertaining as it showcases an exceptional large covered patio complete with fireplace. So much space for entertaining at it's best!

