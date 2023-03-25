Beautiful new construction home by Moore's Construction!! So many upgrades! This beautiful open concept home has the primary suite on the main level with a large primary bathroom and stunning closet. Two additional bedrooms are located on the main floor and share a jack-and-jill bathroom! Designer lighting package, upgraded cabinets in kitchen and bathrooms, quartz countertops throughout. Upgraded tile and crown molding and beautiful hardwood floors. Upstairs you will find an additional bedroom and bathroom! Oversized two car garage, extended rear patio, and upgraded landscaping package! You don't want to miss this beauty!
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $575,000
