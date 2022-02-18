STUNNING and updated single-story ranch! This beautiful home sits on an abundant 8 acres. The property is lush with incredible landscaping and has been immaculately cared for! Inside the home, you will find numerous updates. This home features no carpet and boasts beautiful, solid pine floors throughout. The owner’s bedroom is wonderfully sized with a huge custom en-suite bathroom. The secondary bedrooms are all a great size as well! This home also features formal dining and living spaces. KitchenAid appliances can be found in the kitchen, which also boasts new cabinets! New windows throughout and new HVAC! Wainscoting has been added for extra detail. Enjoy the beautiful views of your property on the incredible screened-in back porch or enjoy the sunshine on the oversized patio. Property includes easement giving seller access to the driveway to continue using the neighboring shop. Please see 8+/- acres in pictures. Additional acreage available not to include pond and shop.
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $575,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Opelika Police Department officers arrested a LaFayette man on Tuesday in connection to the death of Edward Shephard, 56.
One death confirmed from Auburn tractor-trailer wreck that shut down northbound lanes of I-85 for 12 hours
- Updated
Lee County Coroner Bill Harris has confirmed one fatality from the wreck Monday afternoon on I-85 in Auburn involving a tractor-trailer truck …
'They found out that I could hold my own': Opelika's first Black female police officer shares her story
- Updated
In Opelika, almost everyone knows the name Lucy Kirk, not just as a police officer but as a friend to the community.
An auto accident Monday afternoon involving a tractor-trailer truck and three passenger vehicles has blocked traffic on I-85 northbound, and c…
- Updated
“She was going through this horrible disease fighting her battle and she took time to take care of me and make sure I was OK, if I had any questions. That’s just want Linda did.”
- Updated
Since Opelika’s new rental inspection ordinance became effective Jan. 1, the city has inspected about 40 rental properties, with less than hal…
- Updated
With more talk about murals and the zoning ordinance anticipated for next week’s Auburn City Council meeting, support for the “Welcome to Aubu…
- Updated
A new Catholic school in Auburn has named its first principal.
- Updated
When Peyton Allison, a 9-year-old Girl Scout, began her cookie sale in January, she knew she wanted to sell thousands of boxes. But she also w…
- Updated
Pam Snead’s favorite player on the Los Angeles Rams hasn’t touched the field this season.