4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $575,000

STUNNING and updated single-story ranch! This beautiful home sits on an abundant 8 acres. The property is lush with incredible landscaping and has been immaculately cared for! Inside the home, you will find numerous updates. This home features no carpet and boasts beautiful, solid pine floors throughout. The owner’s bedroom is wonderfully sized with a huge custom en-suite bathroom. The secondary bedrooms are all a great size as well! This home also features formal dining and living spaces. KitchenAid appliances can be found in the kitchen, which also boasts new cabinets! New windows throughout and new HVAC! Wainscoting has been added for extra detail. Enjoy the beautiful views of your property on the incredible screened-in back porch or enjoy the sunshine on the oversized patio. Property includes easement giving seller access to the driveway to continue using the neighboring shop. Please see 8+/- acres in pictures. Additional acreage available not to include pond and shop.