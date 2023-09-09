Discover this newly built one-story home, gracefully positioned on an expansive acre and a half. Boasting four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a versatile mother-in-law suite with an adjacent office, this home is designed for modern living. The spacious kitchen with its modern amenities seamlessly flows into the open-concept dining and living areas, making it an ideal space for gatherings. Step outside to enjoy the front porch and the vast outdoor space that offers endless possibilities. In summary, this newly constructed home combines four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a mother-in-law suite, and an office in an open-concept design, all on an acre and a half of serene land. Welcome to your new home!
4 Bedroom Home in OPELIKA - $575,999
