The Providence greets you with a large foyer and a formal dining room, followed by a vaulted great room open to the kitchen and breakfast room. The kitchen has a wall oven, wall microwave, and separate cooktop with range hood. The breakfast room is spacious, features built-in cabinetry, and can accommodate a large number of guests. The master suite features a soaring vaulted ceiling and a spa-like master bath with freestanding tub, tile walk-in shower, dual vanities, and a separate toilet closet. The master suite also has an oversized walk-in closet, ideal for any shopaholic. A separate hallway off the great room leads to three generously sized bedrooms, each with ample closet space. The covered front and back porches are ideal for relaxing on quaint evenings! Rendering may differ from actual home. Contact listing agent for details
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $594,999
