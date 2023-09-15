ALL THE SPACE YOUR HEART DESIRES! The Chesterfield has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and over 3,100 square feet of comfortable living area. The Chesterfield has a stunning vaulted great room that overlooks the back porch and backyard and is open to the kitchen. The Chesterfield is also notable for having two eating areas: the breakfast room is ideal for casual meals, whereas the dining room is ideal for more formal gatherings. The kitchen has a sink island with seating and a walk-in pantry. The master suite has a trey ceiling and a master bath with a freestanding tub, tile walk-in shower, dual vanities, a private toilet closet, and a large walk-in closet. Additional bedrooms are located on a shared hallway off the great room and both have double-door closets. Covered front and back porches make entertaining guests a breeze. The large suite on the 2nd floor includes a large bedroom with private bath and a separate Bonus Room. The Chesterfield can be tailored to become your dream home.