This beautiful open floor plan home is perfect for your everyday living and comes with many upgrades! The large living room features a modern fireplace and built in shelves. The kitchen with an oversized quartz island is great for entertaining. The large primary suite's beautiful bathroom has a split vanity, frameless shower, soaking tub, and large walk-in closet. The screened-in back porch with a fireplace is perfect for coffee on rainy mornings, relaxing after a long day, or watching your favorite sports team. In addition to the large two-car garage, there is also an additional parking pad and a separate one-car garage perfect for another vehicle, boat, golf cart, or additional storage. The large corner lot is fenced-in with pool potential and the attic flooring has been finished for more storage. This is a move-in ready home you don't want to miss!
4 Bedroom Home in OPELIKA - $610,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
There’s a difference between Carnell Williams the man and Cadillac Williams the symbol. But this is the same: They both smile.
This week's nominees are from Valley, Opelika and Chambers Academy.
They were out rolling Toomer’s at 1 a.m. They could’ve brought twice as much toilet paper.
The trip to get Auburn's equipment truck from the Plains to Berkeley spanned four days and about 2,500 miles.
Loachapoka has just one home game in its stadium this year due to renovations — and it celebrated it in style at homecoming on Friday night.