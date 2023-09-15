This beautiful open floor plan home is perfect for your everyday living and comes with many upgrades! The large living room features a modern fireplace and built in shelves. The kitchen with an oversized quartz island is great for entertaining. The large primary suite's beautiful bathroom has a split vanity, frameless shower, soaking tub, and large walk-in closet. The screened-in back porch with a fireplace is perfect for coffee on rainy mornings, relaxing after a long day, or watching your favorite sports team. In addition to the large two-car garage, there is also an additional parking pad and a separate one-car garage perfect for another vehicle, boat, golf cart, or additional storage. The large corner lot is fenced-in with pool potential and the attic flooring has been finished for more storage. This is a move-in ready home you don't want to miss!