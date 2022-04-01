 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $625,000

4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $625,000

Traditional styled home in the Stonybrook Subdivision! From beautiful Azalea bushes to whimsical willows, this home is a stunner. This home has plenty of natural lighting that showcases the many features this place has to offer. From the central based living room, you have a view of the formal dining room with a gas burning fireplace, the gourmet kitchen with beautiful cherry wooded cabinets, and a breakfast room with an overlook of the backyard. Owner's suite has high vaulted ceilings with a large walk in closet. Owner's bath has a jetted soaking tub. Bedrooms 2 & 3 are serviced by a grown up Jack & Jill bath. Bedroom 4 is a great size with the bonus room attached and can be made into a larger bedroom! This home is conveniently located between Opelika and Auburn. Just 1.6 miles away from the shopping in TigerTown & is 6.7 miles from Downtown Auburn. Historic Downtown Opelika is also conveniently located near this property, come enjoy the cozy downtown feel.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

30 foods that are poisonous to dogs

30 foods that are poisonous to dogs

These 30 foods can potentially be poisonous to dogs. The list includes things like nutmeg, garlic, cherries, peaches, onions and other everyday foods.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert