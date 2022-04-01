4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $625,000

Traditional styled home in the Stonybrook Subdivision! From beautiful Azalea bushes to whimsical willows, this home is a stunner. This home has plenty of natural lighting that showcases the many features this place has to offer. From the central based living room, you have a view of the formal dining room with a gas burning fireplace, the gourmet kitchen with beautiful cherry wooded cabinets, and a breakfast room with an overlook of the backyard. Owner's suite has high vaulted ceilings with a large walk in closet. Owner's bath has a jetted soaking tub. Bedrooms 2 & 3 are serviced by a grown up Jack & Jill bath. Bedroom 4 is a great size with the bonus room attached and can be made into a larger bedroom! This home is conveniently located between Opelika and Auburn. Just 1.6 miles away from the shopping in TigerTown & is 6.7 miles from Downtown Auburn. Historic Downtown Opelika is also conveniently located near this property, come enjoy the cozy downtown feel.