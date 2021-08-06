LOOK NO MORE, THIS HOME HAS EVERYTHING YOU'RE SEARCHING FOR!...This property offers: acreage, a stocked pond, a sandy beach on Halawakee Creek, an orchard, grape vineyard, a huge barn/workshop PLUS a beautiful, custom-built, immaculately kept, energy efficient home. Don't miss this opportunity to have it all! This beautiful home, on a 14+ acre homesite, features an open floor plan, four bedrooms on the main level and a huge bonus area upstairs that can be used as an office, rec room or bedroom. This property also offers an insulated 30x60 workshop with 3 roll-up doors as well as an open bay, perfect for a small business owner to operate from home. *Please see a list of the many features in the supplements section*
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $625,000
