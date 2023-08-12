The large open living room & kitchen with an oversized island of the Sullivan is perfect for your everyday living. The owner’s suite features a beautiful bathroom with a split vanity, frameless shower & soaking tub, & last, but not least, large walk-in-closet. The plan also boasts a large two car garage with a separate one car garage that is perfect for another vehicle, boat or extra storage space that is so hard to find. Not only will the curb appeal & interior blow you away, the screened in back porch with a fireplace, is the perfect place to begin your morning with a coffee, relax after a long day or watch your favorite sports team on the weekend. This is a home you don’t want to miss! Prices & plans subject to change without notice. Lowder New Homes makes no representation, guarantee or warranty regarding the square footage, exact layout or specifications of the home. Actual specifics are contained in the plans & specifications for construction. This home is move in ready!