4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $649,000

DREAM HOME!! Amazing home built on 12 acres with a pool, stocked pond, and a newly built shop!! This property has it all!! This home is very well thought out! This 4 bedrooms 3.5 bath home is great for entertaining! A cozy living room off the kitchen with a fireplace. Kitchen also has a breakfast nook overlooking the pool! Through the main level you will find a dining room, formal living area with wet bar! Off of the formal living is a perfect space for a home office or study! The master bedroom located on the main floor is top notch! The en suite features double vanities, tile shower and soaking tub! Don't miss the storm shelter conveniently located off the study!! Upstairs showcases 3 bedrooms/2 baths! Great set up! Outdoor living at the property is a must!! You can watch the sunset from the front porch!! Home features an amazing pool, additional carport space and a newly constructed shop prepped and ready for you to finish out a 1 bed/1 bath apartment! Don't let this get away!!