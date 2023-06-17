The large inviting living room of the Bankhead plan boasts of a charming fireplace, and flows into the beautiful kitchen and breakfast room. The kitchen's eat in island, large pantry, and serving area are just two of its fabulous features. Downstairs you will find the primary bedroom, grand primary bath and huge walk-in closet. The other three bedrooms, each with a walk-in closets, two baths and a bonus room are located on the second floor and provide tons of elbow room and extra storage space. Who doesn't love a good mudroom with a bench that leads into a large utility room? This plan provides all you could need and more! Prices and plans subject to change without notice.
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $649,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Longtime Auburn restaurant Amsterdam Café will expand its business model this summer with a new fast casual locations.
Forty-seven Tigers have competed in the Olympics in the program’s history. Glance is one of only two to ever earn a gold medal.
Authorities identified 58-year-old Lucius Benjamin Gibbs of Cross, South Carolina, as the driver who died on Friday after allegedly exchanging…
Remembered as a kind, compassionate mother and a strong, steadfast fighter, former Auburn women’s basketball standout Shana Askew Daniels died Monday.
The Auburn University Airport will undergo a $8 million runway extension project in the fall to meet safety regulations.