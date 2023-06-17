The large inviting living room of the Bankhead plan boasts of a charming fireplace, and flows into the beautiful kitchen and breakfast room. The kitchen's eat in island, large pantry, and serving area are just two of its fabulous features. Downstairs you will find the primary bedroom, grand primary bath and huge walk-in closet. The other three bedrooms, each with a walk-in closets, two baths and a bonus room are located on the second floor and provide tons of elbow room and extra storage space. Who doesn't love a good mudroom with a bench that leads into a large utility room? This plan provides all you could need and more! Prices and plans subject to change without notice.