4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $649,900

Your PRIVATE oasis awaits you on sought after Heritage Drive in Opelika. This 4 bedroom 4 bath home is situated on 2 lots overlooking the Saugahatchee County Club golf course. However, there's PLENTY of privacy with this tranquil backyard setting. Both home and landscaping are an architecturally designed. Open concept floorplan that flows beautifully. Multiple fireplaces and built-ins to add to the amazing interior. High ceilings in main living area. Custom kitchen with all high end appliances including Jennair cooktop. HUGE chefs counter. The master suite is unmatched opening to a private screened porch, LARGE master bath with double vanity, large soaking tub and MASSIVE shower. The exterior includes a stunning outdoor living area including private, expansive decks galore and TOTALLY private pool area that will have you never wanting to leave home!! This is truly a MUST see home!