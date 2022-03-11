VACATION EVERYDAY in Meadow Lakes Estates with extras galore! 4/3 home with 2 story work shop, shared lake for fishing or kayaking, & cabin for glamping by the lake. Inside the home you find a Smart home system, 6 zones of whole house audio, sprayfoam insulated, 2 car garage, camera system, intercom/camera doorbell system, Central Vac, Art Screen in Liv RM, Kitchen with breakfast nook with view overlooking property and bar for 4, Master located on first floor with extra large WIC, BR 2 located on first floor as well.Upstairs is BR 3&4 w/ WIC, A complete theater Rm, Outside is a covered back porch with Green Egg grill and custom table with outdoor audio and mounted TV,Fenced in back yard,Chicken coop, 4 raised garden beds, orchard with peach, blue berry, &plum.Landscape Lighting. 2 Story Work shop where the possibilities are endless.Shop has security system,TV,60 gallon Ingersol Rand Air compressor with 5 in wall air connects,storage,& work space. Seller is licensed Real Estate Agent
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $650,000
