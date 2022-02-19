4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $675,000

Whether you enjoy sitting on the rear porch that overlooks rolling hills and a stunning pond, or like to cozy up by a wood burning fireplace; this home located in Meadow Lake Estates has it all! You will love the privacy of this home on almost 8 gorgeous wooded acres. This home offers a main level master suite, office on the main, 3 oversized bedrooms on the 2nd level and a spacious bonus room perfect for a movie room or playroom! The Kitchen is a chef’s kitchen boasting ample cabinet storage and walk in pantry, pot filler, and Kitchen Aid appliances! Cozy up in the living room next to the wood burning fireplace and overlook the pond from your sofa! The Master Suite features hardwood flooring and boast a breathtaking view of the pond! The En suite offers double closets, deep soaking tub, tiled shower and double vanity with ample storage. The laundry room is large and features extra cabinets and a sink! DON’T MISS the 800 sq ft workshop in the basement!