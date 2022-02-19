Whether you enjoy sitting on the rear porch that overlooks rolling hills and a stunning pond, or like to cozy up by a wood burning fireplace; this home located in Meadow Lake Estates has it all! You will love the privacy of this home on almost 8 gorgeous wooded acres. This home offers a main level master suite, office on the main, 3 oversized bedrooms on the 2nd level and a spacious bonus room perfect for a movie room or playroom! The Kitchen is a chef’s kitchen boasting ample cabinet storage and walk in pantry, pot filler, and Kitchen Aid appliances! Cozy up in the living room next to the wood burning fireplace and overlook the pond from your sofa! The Master Suite features hardwood flooring and boast a breathtaking view of the pond! The En suite offers double closets, deep soaking tub, tiled shower and double vanity with ample storage. The laundry room is large and features extra cabinets and a sink! DON’T MISS the 800 sq ft workshop in the basement!
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $675,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Synergy in motion: Behind the scenes as Auburn’s Suni Lee prepares vault never before competed in NCAA
- Updated
The plan is coming together on the Plains: With her new vault, Suni Lee is set to score big for Auburn and drill a routine that could get her back to the Olympics.
- Updated
Rick Hansen, the dean of Auburn University’s Harrison College of Pharmacy, has resigned from his position as dean amid allegations of sexual h…
- Updated
Opelika Police Department officers arrested a LaFayette man on Tuesday in connection to the death of Edward Shephard, 56.
One death confirmed from Auburn tractor-trailer wreck that shut down northbound lanes of I-85 for 12 hours
- Updated
Lee County Coroner Bill Harris has confirmed one fatality from the wreck Monday afternoon on I-85 in Auburn involving a tractor-trailer truck …
- Updated
When Peyton Allison, a 9-year-old Girl Scout, began her cookie sale in January, she knew she wanted to sell thousands of boxes. But she also w…
- Updated
“She was going through this horrible disease fighting her battle and she took time to take care of me and make sure I was OK, if I had any questions. That’s just want Linda did.”
An auto accident Monday afternoon involving a tractor-trailer truck and three passenger vehicles has blocked traffic on I-85 northbound, and c…
- Updated
Since Opelika’s new rental inspection ordinance became effective Jan. 1, the city has inspected about 40 rental properties, with less than hal…
'They found out that I could hold my own': Opelika's first Black female police officer shares her story
- Updated
In Opelika, almost everyone knows the name Lucy Kirk, not just as a police officer but as a friend to the community.
- Updated
A new Catholic school in Auburn has named its first principal.