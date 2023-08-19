The Redwood plan by Lowder New Homes is so versatile and provides space that will accommodate all your needs. Upon entry, the foyer boasts of a beautiful staircase and leads you past a study and on to a wide open family room, kitchen and dining room. Standing at the kitchen sink, you will be at the island in the center of it all - with perfect views of the beautiful fireplace, rear porch and back yard. This plan offers access to laundry from the owner’s walk in close - talk about a time saver! This home has a 2 car garage PLUS an extra 1 car garage - perfect for a vehicle, an outdoor hobby or just some extra storage. Talk about space with 4 generous bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms, a study AND a bonus room. This plan truly has it all!