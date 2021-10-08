STUNNING and updated single-story ranch! This beautiful home sits on an abundant 25 acres. The property is lush with incredible landscaping, features an acre and a half fenced in, a 2-acre electric fence for dogs, a pony field, a fishing pond and much more! Inside the home, you will find numerous updates. This home features no carpet and boasts beautiful, solid pine floors throughout. The owner’s bedroom is wonderfully sized with a huge custom en-suite bathroom. The secondary bedrooms are all a great size as well! This home also features formal dining and living spaces. KitchenAid appliances can be found in the kitchen, which also boasts new cabinets! New windows throughout and new HVAC! Wainscoting has been added for extra detail. Enjoy the beautiful views of your property on the incredible screened-in back porch or enjoy the sunshine on the oversized patio. Property also features a huge shop!
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $762,500
