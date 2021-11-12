32.5 Acres of Pure Perfection! If you love the outdoors, all things country & want a true craftsman feel this property is your dream come true. 3 rail fence extends across the front entrance down a long driveway up to a beautiful 1.5 story White Craftsman Style Farmhouse w/stained Cedar accents & perfectly landscaped surroundings. Enter into a grand foyer & fall in love w/the open concept floorplan. The large Great Room is centered around a nice Brick Fireplace & open to an absolutely Stunning Eat-In Kitchen. The kitchen features a large island w/farmhouse sink, granite countertops, tons of cabinets, stainless appliances, gas stove, built in oven & Microwave & much more. The Master Bedroom/Bath is on the main floor w/3 additional bedrooms & 2 full baths. Upstairs there is an additional bed/bonus room w/full bath. Features outside include a covered porch with fireplace and a fenced inground Salt-Water Pool. The outdoor space is Great for quality Family Time and Entertaining Friends.
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $798,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A U.S. national team member and a five-star prospect, Olivia Greaves signed with the Auburn gymnastics team on Wednesday on national signing day.
- Updated
Mrs. Story’s Dairy Bar has reopened for business in Opelika, and lifelong costumers couldn’t contain their excitement.
- Updated
Suni Lee danced her way to a dazzling perfect score and advanced as one of the final six celebrities standing on Monday on Dancing With The Stars.
- Updated
Ever heard of a peach cobbler flavored cheesecake? Well, Opelika resident Danielle Moore makes them, and has added other delicious twists to t…
- Updated
Students of Lee County Schools campuses will once again be learning from the computer rather than the classroom this Friday.
- Updated
Auburn High, Opelika and Lee-Scott were all among the winners on the first night of playoff action Friday:
Veteran’s Day is a day to thank and honor our veterans and active-duty military personnel for their service and sacrifices.
- Updated
At the corner of White Street and West Drake Avenue once stood a Depression-era white church that also served as a hub for both the city’s Bla…
Alabama state legislators are interested in removing the state requirement to have a concealed carry permit, but in Lee County, officials worr…
- Updated
Five railroad crossing closures led to backed-up road traffic Tuesday in Auburn as railroad operator CSX performed maintenance on the tracks s…