4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $815,000

This beautifully kept home is situated nicely on 64 acres of fenced pasture and pine timber. Enjoy great views over looking pasture with mature trees and a stocked pond. Walk into the front door to a nice entry with a formal dining space flowing into the main living area with a fireplace and cathedral ceilings. Kitchen is furnished with new appliances, nice sized island and a pantry. Just off the breakfast nook there is an enclosed patio/ sunroom to enjoy the views through the large windows. The main bedroom has his-and-her closets and an updated ensuite. There is a metal 60 x 40 barn with 2 additions to provide a space for 3 enclosed horse stalls with tack room, as well as a covered shed to park farm equipment under. There is a nice insulated 16 x 32 action building for small business or storage. The home had the roof replaced in 2014 and the HVAC is less than 10 years old.

