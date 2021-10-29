4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $850,000

COMING SOON LISTING! Photos will be uploaded when listing goes active for showing. This beautifully kept home is situated nicely on 63 acres of fenced pasture and pine timber. Enjoy great views over looking pasture with mature trees and a stocked pond. Walk into the front door to a nice entry with a formal dining space flowing into the main living area with a fireplace and cathedral ceilings. Kitchen comes with new appliances, nice sized island and a pantry. Just off the breakfast nook there is a closed patio/ sunroom to enjoy the views through the large windows. The main bedroom has his-and-her closets and an updated master bath. There is a metal building with 2 additions to provide a space for 3 enclosed horse stalls with tack room, as well as a covered shed to park farm equipment under. There is a nice insulated 16 x 32 action building for man cave/ she-shed, small business or storage. The home had the roof replaced in 2014 and the HVAC is less than 10 years old.