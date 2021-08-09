4bd and 2Ba with bonus room on .528 level lot in Lee CO with above ground pool only 2 years old. AC was just replaced in 11/2020. Roof was replaced in 2014. Split floor plan. Wood fireplace in the living room. All kitchen appliances pass with the sell. Kitchen is open to the living room. Double vanity in the master bath, with double walk in closets, shower and separate tub. Most of the closets are walk in. Seller has turned the double garage into a "man cave" that is heated and cooled by the new AC unit it also has closet space if someone wanted to turn it into another bedroom or it can also be easily turned back into a double garage again. This adds another 500 sq ft to the heated and cooled area to the house so the home is around 1950 heated Sq Ft when counting the double garage area. House does have pump system on septic tank. Seller will give a clear septic letter.
4 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $185,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Q: I sold a house and paid off my mortgage. I received a satisfaction letter but no return of my original note from my big box servicer lender. I called several weeks later to request the return of the promissory note and was informed it is not their policy to return notes. How can I get my note back from these thieves?
- Updated
An Opelika man caught something he didn’t expect when he went fishing at his regular spot Monday: a 5-foot long pregnant watersnake.
- Updated
Lee County Schools has decided to make mask-wearing optional on school property, except on buses.
- Updated
"...We want you to enjoy life and enjoy getting out and about, but you (should) think about what you do in large groups and what you do when you’re in close contact with other people."
- Updated
COVID-19 hospitalizations at East Alabama Health, including EAMC in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley, rose from 26 to 29 on Wednesday, with t…
- Updated
A Opelika man died after being struck by a northbound vehicle on I-85 near the Exit 62 ramp while he was attempting to cross the interstate on…
- Updated
Do you have a wide unsightly crack in your concrete sidewalk, driveway or patio? The concrete may have cracked all the way through the slab and now one piece is higher than the adjacent piece. Some cracks can be trip hazards.
- Updated
The trial for a man charged with murder began Tuesday after a fatal shooting claimed the lives of two men in Opelika in 2017.
- Updated
A Lee County jury found an Opelika man guilty of two counts of murder and one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling Thursday after a two…
- Updated
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped from 29 to 36 on Thursday at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley. …