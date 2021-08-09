4 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $185,000

4bd and 2Ba with bonus room on .528 level lot in Lee CO with above ground pool only 2 years old. AC was just replaced in 11/2020. Roof was replaced in 2014. Split floor plan. Wood fireplace in the living room. All kitchen appliances pass with the sell. Kitchen is open to the living room. Double vanity in the master bath, with double walk in closets, shower and separate tub. Most of the closets are walk in. Seller has turned the double garage into a "man cave" that is heated and cooled by the new AC unit it also has closet space if someone wanted to turn it into another bedroom or it can also be easily turned back into a double garage again. This adds another 500 sq ft to the heated and cooled area to the house so the home is around 1950 heated Sq Ft when counting the double garage area. House does have pump system on septic tank. Seller will give a clear septic letter.