4 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $264,900

Well Maintained Ranch Style 4 bdrm 2 bath home situated on 1.8 acres located in Smiths Station schools system. The front door opens to a foyer with a very open concept of the family Rm, and dining rooms, Blinds throughout, Kitchen features tile, dishwasher & range with added extra pantry. Spacious master Suite Bdrm w. walk-in closet large tub. Bathrooms have been remodeled to give it that Farm House feel with sliding Barn doors to boot! This home is perfect for country living at its best in Phenix City. Centrally located for commuters for Opelika, Auburn, Smith Station, Columbus, Ft. Benning!