 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $264,900

4 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $264,900

4 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $264,900

Well Maintained Ranch Style 4 bdrm 2 bath home situated on 1.8 acres located in Smiths Station schools system. The front door opens to a foyer with a very open concept of the family Rm, and dining rooms, Blinds throughout, Kitchen features tile, dishwasher & range with added extra pantry. Spacious master Suite Bdrm w. walk-in closet large tub. Bathrooms have been remodeled to give it that Farm House feel with sliding Barn doors to boot! This home is perfect for country living at its best in Phenix City. Centrally located for commuters for Opelika, Auburn, Smith Station, Columbus, Ft. Benning!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert