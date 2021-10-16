4 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $304,900

Just the home you have been searching for! This stunning home, located in beautiful Royal Oaks SD, offers a convenient location with a sprawling open floor plan with space for everyone. The great room offers spectacular soaring ceilings, wood-burning fireplace, balcony open to the 2nd story and views into the kitchen and breakfast room. A very spacious kitchen provides an abundance of space for entertaining guests complete with breakfast bar and dining area. This kitchen has no shortage of storage! The formal DR offers additional space for entertaining large crowds. As an added convenience, the Owner's Suite is located on the main floor complete with its own spacious ensuite bath and closets. The fenced yard provides a great escape to relax and enjoy cool fall evenings.