4 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $305,900

4 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $305,900

BEAUTIFUL 4 BR 2.5 BA HOME IN LEE COUNTY ON ALMOST 2 ACRES!!!. WALK IN AND ENJOY HIGH CEILINGS OPEN LIVING ROOM WITH FP TO THE LEFT KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR MASTER BR ON MAIN, FORMAL LIVING & DINING ROOM, LARGE KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF CABNIET SPACE & TILE FLOORS. 2 CAR GARAGE, LARGE FENCED IN BACKYARD! CONVENIENT TO FT BENNING SHOPPING AND SCHOOLS!

