4 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $315,000

  • Updated
Charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with tons of upgrades including LVP throughout the first floor! The open concept two story great room features a beautiful electric fireplace and custom blinds on windows. The kitchen features leathered granite countertops, stainless appliances, gray painted cabinets and is open to the dining area. The first floor master bedroom has LVP floors, 2 large walk-in closets, a beautiful tiled shower and double vanity. The exterior features a side entry garage, oversized covered porch and fenced in yard that backs up to woods. Upstairs are 3 additional bedrooms and a full bath.

