4 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $319,900

4 Bedroom 4 bath in Ivy Creek. Choose Phenix City or Smiths Station Schools! Great Phenix City location in Lee County-between Columbus/Ft Benning and Auburn/Opelika. Open floor plan with two story foyer! Downstairs you will find a Huge master bedroom with walk-in closet and bath complete with tile floors, tile shower and SOAK TUB! Additional bedroom with bath off of living area, kitchen with tons of cabinets plus pantry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances to include a side by side refrigerator. Spacious laundry room and mud room. Relax in front of your fireplace with stone profile overlooking the covered porch. Upstairs are two additional large bedrooms each with private baths and a huge loft that overlooks the living area below. LVP throughout all living areas. Double garage and landscaped yard, all in a neighborhood with lighted sidewalks throughout. Still time to pick your own colors if you act quick!