This exquisite and spacious home in north Phenix City offers a versatile floor plan featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, with an open concept living area. The eat-in kitchen boasts stunning countertops, custom cabinetry, and a large pantry. The island overlooks the living area where you have a view of the backyard. The main floor also includes a bonus/flex space perfect for a play room or office! The large master suite features a spacious bathroom, ceramic tiled shower, large vanity, and over-sized master closet with access to the laundry room. All bedrooms are generously sized with large closets. The neighborhood features a family friendly environment with paved sidewalks and a community playground, and is convenient to shopping, schools, and restaurants.
4 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $328,000
