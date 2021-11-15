4 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $328,000

Amazing 2940sqft. 4 bedroom 3 & 1/2 Bath in Lee County ONLY $328,000! This house has it all to offer, huge open floor plan, gorgeous living room with 16ft vaulted ceiling, rock fireplace, wood floors that extend into big breakfast area, great kitchen with granite countertops, bar that can seat 4, tile floors, tons of cabinets & some with glass doors to display your beautiful dishes. Separate dining room off of kitchen, 1/2 bath off gorgeous foyer, large master bedroom on main with bathroom suite that includes big soaking tub, tiled shower, 2 walk-in-closets, his and her vanities. Three bedrooms upstairs, one with private bath & one with separate door to hall bath. Laundry room with storage, double garage with 2nd side entrance for your motorcycle, lawnmower or anything, floored attic for storage & gutters. Huge yard that is over 1/2 acre, privacy fence, big covered patio on back & cozy fire pit to enjoy the backyard. Only minutes to HWY 80 and all the stores & restaurants! CALL TODAY