Amazing 2940sqft. 4 bedroom 3 & 1/2 Bath in Lee County ONLY $328,000! This house has it all to offer, huge open floor plan, gorgeous living room with 16ft vaulted ceiling, rock fireplace, wood floors that extend into big breakfast area, great kitchen with granite countertops, bar that can seat 4, tile floors, tons of cabinets & some with glass doors to display your beautiful dishes. Separate dining room off of kitchen, 1/2 bath off gorgeous foyer, large master bedroom on main with bathroom suite that includes big soaking tub, tiled shower, 2 walk-in-closets, his and her vanities. Three bedrooms upstairs, one with private bath & one with separate door to hall bath. Laundry room with storage, double garage with 2nd side entrance for your motorcycle, lawnmower or anything, floored attic for storage & gutters. Huge yard that is over 1/2 acre, privacy fence, big covered patio on back & cozy fire pit to enjoy the backyard. Only minutes to HWY 80 and all the stores & restaurants! CALL TODAY
4 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $328,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
‘Everyone here in Auburn already knew. If you couldn’t see it, it’s just because you were kidding yourself.’
- Updated
The Opelika Police Department and Lee County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl in Opelika on Friday morning.
- Updated
A U.S. national team member and a five-star prospect, Olivia Greaves signed with the Auburn gymnastics team on Wednesday on national signing day.
- Updated
Suni Lee danced her way to a dazzling perfect score and advanced as one of the final six celebrities standing on Monday on Dancing With The Stars.
High school football scoreboard: Opelika advances to the third round, Auburn High and Central to battle in 7A semifinals
- Updated
Scores from across the area as high school football teams compete in the postseason:
- Updated
Students of Lee County Schools campuses will once again be learning from the computer rather than the classroom this Friday.
- Updated
The cost of the $10 million project will be split 60-40 by Auburn Athletics and Verizon, the stadium's cellular carrier.
- Updated
Alabama state legislators are interested in removing the state requirement to have a concealed carry permit, but in Lee County, officials worr…
- Updated
Mrs. Story’s Dairy Bar has reopened for business in Opelika, and lifelong costumers couldn’t contain their excitement.
- Updated
Well, before the ink was even dry on my column last week concerning the Emergency Temporary Standard that was issued last Friday by the Occupa…