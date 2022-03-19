4 Bedroom 3.5 bath floor plan with master bedroom on main, walk through the laundry room to master bath, granite counters in kitchen and all bathrooms, luxury vinyl plank flooring in main areas and master, custom cabinets, tiled shower in master bath, beautiful lighting throughout, covered front and back porches, 2 car garage, spacious walk-in closet in MBR, 1/2 bath under the stairs perfect for entertaining. Additional 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs with additional loft/sitting area.
4 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $343,700
