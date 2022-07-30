 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $349,900

Open, airy, and natural light abound in this 4 Bedroom 3.5 bath home! Master bedroom on main, granite counters in kitchen and all bathrooms, beautiful, open floorpan -- be present with your family in this living space. Luxury vinyl plank flooring in main areas and master, custom cabinets, tiled shower in master bath, beautiful lighting throughout, covered front and back porches, 2 car garage, spacious walk-in closet in MBR, 1/2 bath under the stairs perfect for entertaining. Additional 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs with additional loft/sitting area.

